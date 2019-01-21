Peterborough County OPP lay 3 impaired driving charges over the weekend

Peterborough County OPP say three drivers were charged with impaired driving following vehicle stops on the weekend.

In each stop, police said they determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

READ MORE: 24-hour suspension handed to drug impaired driver who killed family dog sparks outrage

On Saturday around 3:45 a.m., OPP stopped a vehicle on Television Road in Peterborough.

The driver, Tesla Guitard, 20, of Cavan-Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

She was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 19.

The second vehicle stop occurred around 11:15 a.m. on Douro Second Line in Douro-Dummer Township, east of Peterborough.

Christopher Gunsolus, 39, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus, impaired driving and prohibited driving.

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 12.

READ MORE: Peterborough County OPP issue pair of impaired driving charges

On Sunday around 2:30 a.m., OPP stopped a vehicle on University Road in Douro-Dummer Township.

Timothy Jacobs, 26, of Curve Lake First Nation was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

No details on his court appearance were provided.

WATCH: Lawyers warn of possible breath tests by police at bars, home