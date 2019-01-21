Anti-LGBTQ group petitions magazine’s use of gay couple on cover

An anti-LGBTQ organization is protesting a parenting magazine for putting a same-sex couple on its cover, accusing the publication of promoting “the pro-homosexual lifestyle.”

One Million Moms, an offshoot of the conservative Christian American Family Association, launched a petition on Thursday against Parents saying their magazine cover glorifies same-sex parenting. The February issue features celebrity trainer Shaun T and his husband Scott Blokker with their two children. (Global News has reached out to One Million Moms for comment, but has not yet heard back.)

“Parents is using its magazine as a platform to promote the pro-homosexual lifestyle,” the petition reads.

“Even if families do not personally subscribe to the publication, they should be warned that it could be displayed in waiting rooms of dentist and doctor offices, where children could easily be subjected to the glorification of same-sex parents.”

READ MORE: 14 years ago he was her sperm donor, today the two are a couple

The petition goes on to state that most conservative Christians are against homosexuality, and Parents magazine “and their other social media pages… push pro-homosexual content.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center calls the nonprofit an extremist group, and says the American Family Association is known to boycott companies that have “pro-gay policies.”

Parents‘ cover story shares the couple’s struggle to start a family, and details their surrogacy journey. Shaun and Blokker married in 2012, and told the publication they went through “six egg donors, five surrogates, two doctors [and] one miscarriage” before their two sons were born.

The toddlers share the same egg donor, but one is from Shaun’s sperm and the other is from Blokker’s.

While One Millions Moms’ petition has over 9,000 signatures, many people have thanked Parents magazine for showing diverse families, and applauded the couple for sharing their story.

“What a beautiful cover and story of what a loving couple will do to become loving parents,” one Twitter user wrote. “Love conquers hate!”

“For the trickle of people you will lose, you’ve just gained an entire readership of [LGBTQ+] and supporters,” one person tweeted.

“Adorable! And very happy to see different family constellations represented,” wrote another person on Twitter.

“Glad to see the love on your cover!” wrote author Osha Davidson.

Shaun, who created the Insanity workout, told Parents that despite the initial challenges of becoming a new parent, he and Blokker have a lot of love and support.

“I’ve received two great pieces of advice,” Shaun told the outlet.

“[Blokker’s] dad told me, ‘You’re not coming into the babies’ world. They’re coming into yours,’ and that made me eager to show them the life we live. The second was from my grandfather, who was married to my grandmother for 56 years. He said, ‘Never go to bed angry,’ and we don’t.”

