January 21, 2019 9:41 am

Extreme cold warning in effect for Barrie, Orillia, Collingwood: Environment Canada

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold weather warning for the Barrie, Orillia, Midland and Collingwood areas.

Environment Canada issued the warning on Monday, saying windchill values of -35 to -40 will continue through Monday morning.

Officials say the windchill will rise above -30 on Monday afternoon as winds ease.

On Monday night, Environment Canada says temperatures will fall below -20 C. With light winds, the windchill values are expected to be near -30.

Environment Canada says a milder air mass will begin to move in on Tuesday.

Officials are warning residents that frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with the windchill.

Environment Canada says the risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors and those without proper shelter.

Officials are also reminding residents that if it is too cold for you to stay outside, it is too cold for your pet to stay outside.

