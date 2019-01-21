World
January 21, 2019 7:48 am

Here’s how the ‘super blood wolf moon’ eclipse looked across the world

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

A total lunar eclipse caught the attention of many skygazers across the world on Sunday evening and Monday morning, and that is because it had a “super blood wolf moon” bonus.

The moon, Earth and sun lined up to create the eclipse, which was visible throughout North and South America, parts of Europe and western Africa, where skies were clear.

A supermoon happens when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position.

The entire eclipse took more than three hours and during the cosmic event, the moon turned red from sunlight scattering off Earth’s atmosphere.

And since it appears in January, when wolves howled in hunger outside villages, it has earned the name wolf moon, according to The Farmer’s Almanac.

Here are some of the images of the stellar event captured in different countries.

Toronto, Ontario

An eclipse of the moon progresses behind the CN Tower in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP

New York City, New York

The moon is seen in its waxing gibbous stage as it rises behind the Empire State Building, on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.

Los Angeles, California

A supermoon rises behind the downtown Los Angeles skyline, as seen from Kenneth Hahn Park in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Guadalajara, Mexico

Double exposure photography shows the monument to the Minerva and the moon during the first total lunar eclipse of the year in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Jan. 20, 2019.

EPA/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Crowds gather at the planetarium as they wait for the lunar eclipse in Buenos Aires, Argentina, early on Jan. 21, 2019.

EPA/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

A blood moon rises above Christ the Redeemer statue during a lunar eclipse in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.

AP Photo/Leo Correa

Moscow, Russia

A lunar eclipse progresses behind a Russian Orthodox Church in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Prague, Czech Republic

The so-called ‘super blood wolf moon’ is seen over the city centre in Prague, Czech Republic, on Jan. 21, 2019.

EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Salgotarjan, Hungary

The moon fully shadowed by the Earth is seen next to a steeple during a total lunar eclipse in Salgotarjan, 109 km northeast of Budapest, Hungary, early Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.

Peter Komka/MTI via AP

Turets, Belarus

The “super blood wolf moon” is seen during a lunar eclipse in the village of Turets, Belarus, on Jan. 21, 2019.

REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Mallorca, Spain

A combo picture shows the different phases of the ‘super blood moon’ and the eclipse seen from Mallorca, Spain, early Jan. 21, 2019.

PA/CATI CLADERA

Brussels, Belgium

A view of the lunar eclipse pictured in Jubilee Park, in Brussels, Belgium, on Jan. 21, 2019.

EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Hull, England

A supermoon rises above the Maritime Prowess statue by Albert Hemstock Hodge at Hull Guildhall, ahead of the lunar eclipse.

Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images

— With files from the Associated Press and Reuters

