Here’s how the ‘super blood wolf moon’ eclipse looked across the world

A total lunar eclipse caught the attention of many skygazers across the world on Sunday evening and Monday morning, and that is because it had a “super blood wolf moon” bonus.

The moon, Earth and sun lined up to create the eclipse, which was visible throughout North and South America, parts of Europe and western Africa, where skies were clear.

A supermoon happens when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position.

WATCH: Lunar eclipse begins as event set to occur alongside ‘super blood wolf moon’

The entire eclipse took more than three hours and during the cosmic event, the moon turned red from sunlight scattering off Earth’s atmosphere.

And since it appears in January, when wolves howled in hunger outside villages, it has earned the name wolf moon, according to The Farmer’s Almanac.

Here are some of the images of the stellar event captured in different countries.

Toronto, Ontario

New York City, New York

Los Angeles, California

Guadalajara, Mexico

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Moscow, Russia

Prague, Czech Republic

Salgotarjan, Hungary

Turets, Belarus

Mallorca, Spain

Brussels, Belgium

Hull, England

— With files from the Associated Press and Reuters