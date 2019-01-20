Kansas City homeless man who helped the Chiefs’ Jeff Allen attends AFC championship

While the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t make it to the Super Bowl, there was at least one fan in the stadium who was just happy to watch the AFC Championship game.

Dave Cochran, who lives out of his truck with his girlfriend and dog, had been given tickets earlier this past week after helping offensive lineman Jeff Allen make a playoff game.

Last weekend, Cochran came upon Allen who had been driving in the snow to make a playoff game when he became stranded.

“I pulled one car out before that, then I saw another car stuck and I told my old lady: ‘We have to help him,” he told NBC-affiliate KSHB.

At the time, he had no idea who was in the car and said later he was surprised to learn he was a Chiefs player.

After a bit of work, they were able to get Allen out of the snow.

The two parted ways but through the use of social media, Allen was able to find Cochran and provide him with free tickets to the AFC game against the New England Patriots.

Prior to the game, Cochran told KSHB it was “crazy” to be at the championship.

“I have never been to anything like this in my life,” he said. “I thank ya’ll, I thank Jeff and his wife for blessing me with an opportunity to enjoy something like this. I have never been here, I have never been to a preseason game, or regular season, this is like a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

The Chiefs played a hard game, scoring 24 points in the final quarter to tie with the Patriots. In the end, the Patriots won the game 37-31 in overtime, sending them to the Super Bowl.