Sunday morning fire destroys home in Pilot Butte, Sask.

A home in Pilot Butte was completely destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning.

The Pilot Butte Fire Department were called to the home shortly after 3:30 a.m., according to a post on their Facebook page.

READ MORE: Fire crews fight serious blaze in Pilot Butte, Sask.

Crews worked throughout the night at the Plains Road property, wrapping things up at about 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters say there were two people inside the house during the fire, but were able to escape with no injuries.

READ MORE: Crews extinguish grass fire near Pilot Butte, Sask.

According to a GoFundMe Page set up on Sunday, the homeowners, the Stadnyk family, were away in Winnipeg for a ringette tournament when the fire broke out.

The GoFundMe Page has reached over $4,000.

WATCH: How to prevent fires and steps to escape if caught in a blaze