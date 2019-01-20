Canada
January 20, 2019 6:05 pm
Updated: January 20, 2019 6:36 pm

Sunday morning fire destroys home in Pilot Butte, Sask.

By Online Producer  Global News

Pilot Butte fire were called at 3:37 a.m. Sunday morning. Crews wrapped things up at about 7:30 a.m. All members were safe and there were no injuries.

Provided Photo / GoFundMe
A home in Pilot Butte was completely destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning.

The Pilot Butte Fire Department were called to the home shortly after 3:30 a.m., according to a post on their Facebook page.

Crews worked throughout the night at the Plains Road property, wrapping things up at about 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters say there were two people inside the house during the fire, but were able to escape with no injuries.

According to a GoFundMe Page set up on Sunday, the homeowners, the Stadnyk family, were away in Winnipeg for a ringette tournament when the fire broke out.

The GoFundMe Page has reached over $4,000.

