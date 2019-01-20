Second oversized load headed to Fort Saskatchewan along Highways 14 and 21

A second piece of petrochemical development equipment is making its way to a refinery near Fort Saskatchewan in Alberta’s Industrial Heartland.

It comes less than two weeks after a massive ‘splitter’ made its way along the same route.

The second piece of equipment is called a de-ethanizer stripper and weighs approximately 682 tonnes and is about 63-metres long.

The stripper separates ethane from liquid natural gas to be reused elsewhere in the refining process or for other petrochemical products.

The massive move began Saturday night from Dacro Industries in south Edmonton. It’s expected to take approximately four days to complete the move.

Motorists are being advised of travel disruptions that might occur during the move.

Move route

Exit Dacro yard west of 93 Street on to 51 Avenue

East on 51 Avenue to Roper Road continuing east to 75 Street

South on 75 Street to 51 Avenue

East on 51 Avenue to 50 Street at Whitemud Drive, westbound off-ramp

East on Whitemud Drive to Anthony Henday Drive, southbound

East on Highway 14; stage at Highways 14 and 21

East on Highway 14 to Range Road 190

North on Range Road 190 to Township Road 510

East on Township Road 510 to Highway 834

North on Highway 834 to Highway 15

Highway 15 west to Lamont

Continue west on Highway 15 to Range Road 220

North on Range Road 220 to final site

Date Start Time Origin End Time Destination Jan. 19 9 p.m. Dacro 5 a.m. Hwy 14 & 21 Jan. 21 8:30 a.m. Hwy 14 & 21 5 p.m. Lamont Jan. 22 8:30 a.m. Lamont 1 p.m. Site

The de-ethanizer stripper is expected to arrive at its final destination on Jan. 22. Mammoet, which specializes in transporting oversized and heavy objects, is carrying out the move. The $3.5-billion Heartland Petrochemical Complex will be completed in 2021. READ MORE: Inter Pipeline green-lights $3.5B petrochemical project to produce plastic The province picked Inter Pipeline’s project a year ago to receive up to $200 million in royalty credits. Pembina Pipeline, also headquartered in Calgary, is to receive $300 million in credits for a similar project in the same area if it decides to proceed. READ MORE: Alberta chooses 2 petrochemical plants for $500M in royalty credits The credits, to be paid out after the facilities are operating, can’t be used directly by the petrochemical facilities, but they can be sold to oil or natural gas producers to reduce their provincial royalty payments.