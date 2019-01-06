Crews prepare to move tower as tall as CFL football field out of Edmonton

A big move will soon be taking place on the streets of Edmonton, as one of the largest loads in the province’s history begins its journey to a destination north of the city.

Inter Pipeline has built a tower that is 97 metres high at Dacro Industries on 51 Avenue; to put it into context, a CFL football field is 100 metres long.

The company said the tower weighs approximately 800 tonnes, roughly five times the weight of the Statue of Liberty.

The tower, which is made primarily from carbon steel and took one year to manufacture, will be moving this week to the Heartland Petrochemical Complex, which is currently being built outside Fort Saskatchewan.

In a press release, Inter Pipeline said the tower will be used to turn propane into recyclable plastic pellets, which will then be used to make items such as computers, medical equipment and food storage containers.

The $3.5-billion Heartland Petrochemical Complex will be completed in 2021.

Company officials declined to speak Sunday, instead saying they will hold a media availability about the tower on Thursday.

The province picked Inter Pipeline’s project a year ago to receive up to $200 million in royalty credits. Pembina Pipeline, also headquartered in Calgary, is to receive $300 million in credits for a similar project in the same area if it decides to proceed.

The credits, to be paid out after the facilities are operating, can’t be used directly by the petrochemical facilities, but they can be sold to oil or natural gas producers to reduce their provincial royalty payments.

The provincial Minister of Transportation, Brian Mason, is holding a news conference about the tower Sunday afternoon.

