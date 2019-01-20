911 called after disagreement over house rules: Norfolk County OPP

For the fourth time in less than two months, Norfolk County OPP is reminding the public about the proper use of 911 after having dealt with yet another misplaced 911 call.

It was just before 8 p.m. Thursday when officers received a dropped 911 call.

Police say a caller had dialled 911 and immediately hung up once the call was answered police.

A dispatcher then called back the number only to be told police were not required at the residence the call originated.

This prompted police to visit the residence where officers learned a father and his son were disagreeing over house rules when 911 was dialed.

Officers said misplaced calls put a strain on police resources and may result in slower response times for those in danger.

In a release, Cst. Ed Sanchuk detailed when to use the emergency phone number.

“The use of 911 is for police, fire or medical emergencies,” said Sanchuk.

“When someone’s health, safety or property is in jeopardy or a crime is in progress.”