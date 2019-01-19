Winnipeggers brave extreme cold warning for 3rd annual Women’s March

Winnipeggers joined people from around the world in the third annual Women’s March outside the Manitoba Legislative Building on Saturday, despite an extreme cold warning.

The dozens in attendance stood in temperatures that felt like -36 C with the wind chill.

“There are women who are dealing with all sorts of things, so we can deal with the cold,” said Hailie Harrison, one of the organizers for the Winnipeg march.

Similiar rallies were held across the country in support of the rights of women and other vulnerable groups.

Regarding the matters at the heart of the march, Harrison believes there is still a lot of work to do.

“Women are still oppressed within our society and there are so many issues facing us that we need to change and need to be addressed,” she said.

Ruvimbo Chimutsa bundled up so she could show her support for women’s rights as part of the march.

“Despite it being cold, I was like, ‘You can’t stop protesting just because it’s inconvenient,'” she said.

Chimutsa, who is an immigrant from Zimbabwe, carried a sign that read, ‘Menstrual rights are human rights.’ A couple of years ago, she started an organization with some friends to help provide girls back home with menstrual pads, as well as advice on various issues.

“If we come together, I think that’s the most important thing,” she said. “There’s nothing we can’t accomplish.”

The movement started in 2017 in the United States, following Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration. It has been gaining momentum ever since.

