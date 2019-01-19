Canada
‘Support your sisters’: Protest signs from Women’s Marches across Canada

Demonstrators march during the 2018 Toronto Women's March.

Braving the cold, thousands across the country took part in the third annual international Women’s March on Saturday to advocate for women’s rights and gender equality.

Attendees marched to demand advancement on issues like gender-based violence, discrimination, reproductive rights and racism.

The movement, which started in the U.S. following Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017, held marches in Canadian cities including Toronto, Calgary, Regina, Montreal and Vancouver.

Participants came prepared with homemade signs, some denouncing government policy, some sharing messages of empowerment and support.

Here are some of the most notable posters seen at the Canadian Women’s Marches.

Participants highlighted the need for women’s movements to be inclusive and diverse.

Many addressed one of the march’s main themes of ending violence against women.

Some marched for women’s reproductive health.

Others held signs honouring powerful women.

Many drew attention to the ongoing fight for women’s rights.

People marched in solidarity.

And many were inspired by the cold.

