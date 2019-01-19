‘Support your sisters’: Protest signs from Women’s Marches across Canada

Braving the cold, thousands across the country took part in the third annual international Women’s March on Saturday to advocate for women’s rights and gender equality.

Attendees marched to demand advancement on issues like gender-based violence, discrimination, reproductive rights and racism.

WATCH BELOW: Gloria Steinem speaks at 2019 Women’s March in New York City

The movement, which started in the U.S. following Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017, held marches in Canadian cities including Toronto, Calgary, Regina, Montreal and Vancouver.

Participants came prepared with homemade signs, some denouncing government policy, some sharing messages of empowerment and support.

Here are some of the most notable posters seen at the Canadian Women’s Marches.

Participants highlighted the need for women’s movements to be inclusive and diverse.

Many addressed one of the march’s main themes of ending violence against women.

Some marched for women’s reproductive health.

Others held signs honouring powerful women.

Many drew attention to the ongoing fight for women’s rights.

“They tried to discourage us, to disempower is, to silence us. But as women always do; we persisted.” #WomensMarch2019 #womensmarchTo pic.twitter.com/mrFxp9toLN — Canadian Women's Foundation (@cdnwomenfdn) January 19, 2019

People marched in solidarity.

Proud to be on the #WomensMarchOttawa with these two. And proud to wear a very special parka. pic.twitter.com/1w5Sctq2VJ — Tamara Tarasoff (@Tamara1235) January 19, 2019

And many were inspired by the cold.

Nothing better than tea and dumplings and old friends after marching together through the snow! #WomensMarchTO pic.twitter.com/alwK1VUe54 — TashaTweets (@nfreidus) January 19, 2019

Baby, it's never too cold to defend our rights #WomensMarchOttawa pic.twitter.com/gWS6S3xSx0 — Kirsten Van Houten (@KirstenExplores) January 19, 2019

