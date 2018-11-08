‘RISE’: Women being seen and heard in their industries

What is ‘RISE?’

RISE is an original Global News video production debuting on YouTube, profiling women who are being seen and heard in a variety of industries. They’re leaders in their expertise and in essence, their own bosses – rising to the challenge and unlocking opportunities in their careers.

Episode 1: Maayan Ziv, founder and CEO of AccessNow

Maayan Ziv is the founder and CEO of AccessNow, a mobile app that maps out the accessibility of places around the world.