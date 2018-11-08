Canada
November 8, 2018 10:23 am

‘RISE’: Women being seen and heard in their industries

By Amy Chyan Global News
Global News
A A

What is ‘RISE?’

RISE is an original Global News video production debuting on YouTube, profiling women who are being seen and heard in a variety of industries. They’re leaders in their expertise and in essence, their own bosses – rising to the challenge and unlocking opportunities in their careers.

Episode 1: Maayan Ziv, founder and CEO of AccessNow

Maayan Ziv is the founder and CEO of AccessNow, a mobile app that maps out the accessibility of places around the world.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Access Now app
accessibility android
Accessibility challenges
accessibility for ontarians with disability act
accessibility in Canada
accessibility iphone
Accessibility Ramps
Accessibility testing
accessnow
Canada
Disability
Global News
Global original
International News
Local News
Maayan Ziv
Tech startup
Wheelchair Accessible

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News