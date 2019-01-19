Wind warnings blanket B.C. coast from Victoria to Haida Gwaii

Environment Canada is warning British Columbians about powerful winds in most of the province’s coastal communities.

Wind warnings are in place for Greater Victoria, the Southern Gulf Islands, Haida Gwaii, the Central Coast, and the north, west and east sections of Vancouver Island.

READ MORE: Insurance losses hit $37 million following B.C. storm

A special weather statement is also in place for the North Coast.

Environment Canada said a strong Pacific frontal system will hit the coast Friday night.

It is forecast to bring powerful winds of up to 90 km/h with gusts of up to 110 km/h to Haida Gwaii, the Central Coast and North Vancouver Island.

WATCH: BC Hydro says December windstorm was worst ever

The winds will be strongest in the north island first, before shifting to Haida Gwaii later Friday evening, before into Saturday morning. Strong winds could continue to buffet the Central Coast into Saturday afternoon, the agency added.

Vancouver Island’s western coast will could see winds of up to 80 km/h, with gusts as high as 100 km/h. Those winds are forecast to ease by mid-day Saturday.

READ MORE: BC Hydro says December windstorm was the most damaging in its history

Eastern Vancouver Island, the Southern Gulf Islands and Greater Victoria will see a less severe storm, but are still being warned of winds up to 70 km/h and gusts topping at 90 km/h.

Environment Canada said winds in the latter areas should ease into early Saturday morning.

You can see an up to date list of Environment Canada weather warnings and alerts here.