ICBC ratepayers likely stuck with $1.25M bill to repair truck-damaged Surrey overpass

The final bill is in and a collision between a truck and a highway overpass in Surrey more than a year ago turned out to be a costly one.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation says repairs to the 152nd Street overpass cost just over $1.25 million, all told.

The ministry says those costs are being passed on to ICBC and ICBC ratepayers appear likely to get stuck with the bill.

“At this point, it is not known whether ICBC will pay the cost of the overpass repair,” said an ICBC spokesperson in an email Friday.

“That is because there is legal action underway involving the driver and several other parties.”

The insurer said the driver who hit the overpass had extension liability insurance, which should cover the cost of repairs if the driver is found to be at fault.

“To be clear, if the driver of the vehicle is found liable, any ICBC claim payments wouldn’t come from ‘taxpayers’ but from third-party liability insurance coverage established to pay such claims and funded by insurance premiums,” said the spokesperson.

The collision happened on Dec. 4, 2017, when a northbound truck on Highway 99 struck the overpass.

The crash caused massive traffic disruption in the area for three months while crews worked to stabilize and repair the overpass.

Businesses in the area have complained that they took a major hit with the crash — and associated traffic problems — coming right before the busy Christmas season.

Raza Meherally had just opened his dry cleaning business when it happened and said it’s been hard to recover.

“Three days into it that accident happened on the bridge and that really cost us, the business,” he said.

Meherally and other businesses in the area say they now feel like they’re being hit a second time.

“We are picking up the bill. ICBC’s picking up the bill through us,” he said.

“I don’t think that’s right, and I think we have a right to know why that happened,” added Vicki McDowell at the nearby 7 Seas fish shop.

The driver was fined $368, while the carrier was fined $115 by Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement (CVSE) and did surrender its operating certificate.