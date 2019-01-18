WestJet plane slides off taxiway at Edmonton airport amid icy conditions

A WestJet plane that was to depart for Victoria ended up sliding off a taxiway at Edmonton International Airport on Friday night.

A spokesperson for the airline said nobody was injured but the flight was cancelled as a result.

“While taxiing to the runway, Flight 173 slid off the taxiway in the icy conditions,” Lauren Stewart said.

After several people took to social media posting photos of a plane that they said had gone off a runway at Edmonton International Airport, Global News spoke to a passenger who said the plane went into a snow bank while taxiing.

“Everyone is OK,” Becky Johnson said. “The pilot mistook a snowy field when we were taxiing to the runway.”

Johnson said the plane turned and it suddenly became a bit bumpy but there was not much more that happened.

“You wouldn’t have even noticed but I’m a nervous flyer,” she said.

A spokesperson with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said the incident occurred as the aircraft was headed to the de-ice pad and that the agency will not be investigating.

Stewart said there were 75 passengers and six crew on board. Fifty-three passengers will head to Victoria on Friday night via Calgary.