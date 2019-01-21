Kingston’s 2020 Brier organizers look to clear ticket confusion

The 2020 Brier countdown has begun for many curling enthusiasts around the Kingston, Ont. area as it comes to the Leon’s Centre.

A large part of the successful bid campaign was the “save your seat” program through Visit Kingston, allowing eager spectators to purchase advanced tickets with a $50 deposit towards a full event package.

“Anyone who placed a $50 deposit during the campaign they will now be contacted by the box office to convert that into an event package,” said Brooke Lenser the Sport Tourism Manager for Tourism Kingston.

The full event packages are $559.75-$585.25 and can only be purchased through the Leon’s Centre Box Office. The $50 deposit does not allow the purchaser to buy tickets to individual draws and the sum will not be refunded to those who do not want to pay to attend every Brier 2020 event.

“The $50 would only be refunded if Kingston did not win the Brier bid, but because we won, the $50 only goes towards the full event package,” said Lenser.

A few buyers have taken to social media to express confusion over those fine print details.

.@kingstonist @hollieprattcamp I'm hearing reports that #ygk 2020 Brier ticket deposits aren't being honoured, unless you upgrade to the full $500 whole-event package. Any idea what's up with that? — Matt Marsh (@marshmat) January 17, 2019

Wondering if this is how Kingston beat ticket sale expectations for the Brier is by not making this clear on the Brier bid site. Now that deposit holders have access to get their tickets, the emails are all about full event packages. Bid site was way more vague. 2/2 — Katy Marsh (@Katy_marsh86) January 17, 2019

According to Lenser, anyone who made a $50 deposit will be able to have it converted throughout January and February of 2019, with final cut-off for conversion on April 20, 2019.

The 2019 Brier is slated for March 2-10 in Brandon, Man.