Alberta cannabis company looking to open retail location in Kingston on April 1

Global Kingston has learned that an Alberta-based cannabis company says they hope to open a retail cannabis store in Kingston in the coming months.

“It is our hope and goal to open a Spiritleaf store in Kingston on April 1st,” Darren Bondar, president and CEO of Spiritleaf said in a statement to Global Kingston.

The statement also claimed that the company has already secured a lease for a retail space on Princess Street.

Despite their intentions, Spiritleaf was not one of the winners of the AGCO’s cannabis lottery in Ontario’s Eastern region. Nevertheless, Bondar said they are currently trying to overcome that obstacle.

“Though the AGCO lottery has left some uncertainty, we are working through the process and are excited about what the future holds. We look forward to meeting our Kingston customers very soon”

The CEO didn’t elaborate on how they intend to ‘work through the process’, whether that means negotiating with one of the five Eastern region licence lottery winners, or through some other avenue.

Bondar did say Spiritleaf is closely tied with Up Cannabis, a company that partnered with the remaining members of The Tragically Hip, who call the limestone city their hometown.

This has made Kingston a “high priority location” for the cannabis company.