Recipe: Pan fried Arctic char fillet with pumpkin, pear and white wine sauce from Bauhaus Restaurant

Arctic char
Ingredients
● 120g Arctic char
● 30ml olive oil
● 50g butter
Method
1. Pan sear char with olive oil fish skin side down on medium heat
2. Press the fish for 5-10 seconds in the pan
3. Add butter and baste
4. Turn fish over and let rest in the pan
Red Kuri Squash
Ingredients
● 1/2 Red Kuri Squash
● 30ml olive Oil
● pinch Salt
Method
Pumpkin Puree
Ingredients
● 200g Butternut or Red Kuri (use trims if available)
● 250 ml Veg Stock
● 100g Butter
● Salt and honey
Method
1. Cut Pumpkin into dices
2. Transfer into the pot and add the stock
3. Cook covered for 20 mins until very soft
4. Blend very fine with cold butter cubes
5. If to thick adjust with stock
6. Season with salt and honey should be lightly balanced sweet and salty
Poached Pear Balls
Ingredients
● 2 Pears
● 100ml apple juice
● splash Apple liquor
● 1 Bayleaf
● 2 Allspice
● 3 Kardamon
● 50g Butter
● 1 tbsp. Honey
● 1 tbsp. Apple cider vinegar
Method
1. Peel Pears and use Parisienne baller with 22 widths
2. Put balls with everything else into a pot
3. Cook until tender with a small bite to it
Butternut Kraut
● 1 Butternut
● 1 tbsp. Salt
● 1 tbsp. Sugar
Method
1. Peel squash and slice in fine stripes with Japanese slicer
2. Marinade with salt and sugar
Veloute
● Two shallot
● One bay leaf
● 100g butter
● 3g thyme
● 400ml cream
● tbsp flour
● Salt to taste
● 10ml lemon juice
● 200ml white wine
● 1 celery stalk
● fish trims
Method
1. Melt butter in a pot
2. Slice celery stalk and shallots into small pieces
3. Add celery, fish trims, and shallots all at once into the pot with butter on low heat and cook down for 3 minutes
4. Add thyme and bay leaves and cook for two minutes cook
5. Add flour cook the flour for 3-4 minutes
6. Add white wine
7. Increase heat to medium heat and cook down by half reduce
8. Add cream and lemon juice and cook for an additional 10 minutes
9. Season to taste
10. Strain out solids and use the sauce
Garnish with pumpkin seeds and pumpkin oil
