Recipe: Pan fried Arctic char fillet with pumpkin, pear and white wine sauce from Bauhaus Restaurant

Arctic char

Ingredients

● 120g Arctic char

● 30ml olive oil

● 50g butter

Method

1. Pan sear char with olive oil fish skin side down on medium heat

2. Press the fish for 5-10 seconds in the pan

3. Add butter and baste

4. Turn fish over and let rest in the pan

Red Kuri Squash

Ingredients

● 1/2 Red Kuri Squash

● 30ml olive Oil

● pinch Salt

Method





1. Cut pumpkin in half and take out the seeds2. cut carefully into wedges about half an inch thick in the middle3. Blanch the wedges in simmering water for 1 minute approx.4. Marinade in olive oil and salt5. Pan sear for colour6. Glaze with butter and honey

Pumpkin Puree

Ingredients

● 200g Butternut or Red Kuri (use trims if available)

● 250 ml Veg Stock

● 100g Butter

● Salt and honey

Method

1. Cut Pumpkin into dices

2. Transfer into the pot and add the stock

3. Cook covered for 20 mins until very soft

4. Blend very fine with cold butter cubes

5. If to thick adjust with stock

6. Season with salt and honey should be lightly balanced sweet and salty

Poached Pear Balls

Ingredients

● 2 Pears

● 100ml apple juice

● splash Apple liquor

● 1 Bayleaf

● 2 Allspice

● 3 Kardamon

● 50g Butter

● 1 tbsp. Honey

● 1 tbsp. Apple cider vinegar

Method

1. Peel Pears and use Parisienne baller with 22 widths

2. Put balls with everything else into a pot

3. Cook until tender with a small bite to it

Butternut Kraut

● 1 Butternut

● 1 tbsp. Salt

● 1 tbsp. Sugar

Method

1. Peel squash and slice in fine stripes with Japanese slicer

2. Marinade with salt and sugar

Veloute

● Two shallot

● One bay leaf

● 100g butter

● 3g thyme

● 400ml cream

● tbsp flour

● Salt to taste

● 10ml lemon juice

● 200ml white wine

● 1 celery stalk

● fish trims

Method

1. Melt butter in a pot

2. Slice celery stalk and shallots into small pieces

3. Add celery, fish trims, and shallots all at once into the pot with butter on low heat and cook down for 3 minutes

4. Add thyme and bay leaves and cook for two minutes cook

5. Add flour cook the flour for 3-4 minutes

6. Add white wine

7. Increase heat to medium heat and cook down by half reduce

8. Add cream and lemon juice and cook for an additional 10 minutes

9. Season to taste

10. Strain out solids and use the sauce

Garnish with pumpkin seeds and pumpkin oil