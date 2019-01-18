Hamilton man arrested for allegedly calling 911 almost 250 times

Hamilton police have arrested a man who has allegedly called 911 almost 250 times in the past year.

Police communications received six 911 calls between 3:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Each time, the caller would not speak and hang up.

A short time later, officers went to the Hunter Street address from which the calls came to check on the well-being of the caller, who police say refused to open the door for over an hour.

Further investigation confirmed that the man had made 249 emergency calls since January 2018 and had received a warning last summer.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with false information.

A male is charged after making 249 emergency calls since January 2018. Police would like to remind the #HamOnt it is a criminal offence and can cause serious delay to those in need of assistance. https://t.co/opsFETswn8 pic.twitter.com/5FfesTSQYk — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 18, 2019