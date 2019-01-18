Snowfall warning for Coquihalla; wind warnings for B.C.’s Central and North Coasts

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway, with 15 to 25 centimetres expected by Saturday evening.

Environment Canada issued the warning at 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

“An intense Pacific frontal system will approach the Interior tonight,” said the national weather service. “Light snow from the system will start early this evening and will become heavier overnight.

“The snow is expected to continue through Saturday with total accumulations up to 25 cm expected by early Saturday evening. Meanwhile, strong southerly winds accompanying the system will give local blowing snow, resulting in low visibilities.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

Meanwhile, a special weather statement for wind is in effect for B.C.’s Central Coast, North Coast and Haida Gwaii.

“Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring,” said Environment Canada. “By early Friday evening, strong southeast winds of 90 km/h, gusting to 110, are expected to develop over exposed coastal sections of North Vancouver Island and the Central Coast.

“A few hours later, those strong southeast winds of 90 km/h, gusting to 110, will develop over Haida Gwaii.”

“By early Saturday morning winds will ease over North Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii. However, over the Central Coast winds will shift to southwest and maintain 90 km/h gusting to 110. Winds will finally ease Saturday afternoon over the Central Coast.”

For the North Coast, Environment Canada is predicting that northeast outflow winds of 80 km/h will develop this afternoon.

“Winds will then shift to southeast 60 to 80 km/h early Saturday morning over most of the North Coast including Prince Rupert. There’s potential for the southeast winds to be even stronger on Saturday and warnings may be issued later today.”

