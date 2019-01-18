‘It was chaos’: Truck crashes into Dartmouth building and vehicle with infant in backseat

Several people — including a two-month-old baby — escaped injury Friday morning when a Scotia Fuel truck crossed oncoming traffic, went down an embankment and careened into a building and two parked cars.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. on Akerley Boulevard in the Burnside Industrial Park.

According to police, the truck’s driver lost control of the vehicle as he was travelling westbound on the busy road.

The truck crossed oncoming lanes and crashed through a vacant part of 10 Akerley Blvd. It then struck a BMW vehicle that had an infant in the backseat as well as a Honda CR-V.

A Scotia Fuel vehicle crashed into a business on Akerley Blvd. No injuries have been reported. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/GjUwmIULfz — Whitney Oickle (@WOickle) January 18, 2019

Tyler Corbett, who was driving the CR-V, had just exited his vehicle and was speaking to his cousin, who was in the BMW.

Corbett’s cousin had recently had a baby and invited Corbett to come over and see the two-month-old.

“I got out of the car and I was standing in front of the driver’s door, and he put the rear window down and I looked down to see the baby. And as I looked down, the whole side of the building came flying at me,” Corbett said.

“I jumped out of the way, and the car went ‘boom’ right in the side of my CR-V. There was smoke everywhere. I couldn’t see nothing, and as it all cleared, there was a truck pushed right in the side of the building. It was chaos.”

Police confirm there were no injuries in the incident.

“There was not a single injury. I think I got hit in the face. I had a little bit of blood, but it was nothing anyone went to the hospital for,” Corbett said.

The crash is being investigated by the Collision Investigation Unit.

—With a file from Whitney Oickle