Winnipeg Richardson airport sees record 4.5 M passengers in 2018

Winnipeg Richardson International Airport saw a record number of passengers coming through its doors in 2018.

A total of 4.5 million passengers used the airport last year, which the Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) says is up 4.5 per cent from the previous year. It’s the fifth consecutive year the airport has seen its total passenger volume increase.

August 2018 was the busiest month the airport has ever seen.

READ MORE: Winnipeg airport shows off surrendered items, urges travellers to plan ahead

“WAA continues to work with our partners to expand travel options for our region,” said Barry Rempel, WAA’s president and CEO.

“Another record year is just further proof that our plan is working and the world recognizes the continued rejuvenation of our city and province.”

The airport also saw an increase in commercial flight transportation in 2018.

WATCH: All-clear given after Winnipeg Airport evacuated due to suspicious bag