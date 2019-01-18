Police seek suspects after woman, 74, allegedly robbed in Newmarket

Police are seeking to identify two suspects after a woman was allegedly robbed in Newmarket, Ont.

According to York Regional Police, a 74-year-old woman was walking on John Bowser Crescent in the Davis Drive West and Eagle Street West area on Jan. 11 just after 2 p.m. when a vehicle approached her and asked for directions to the hospital.

Police say the woman gave directions before the two occupants of the vehicle began showing her jewelry and asked if she wanted a gift.

Officers say that during the interaction, one of the suspects allegedly removed the woman’s necklace and attempted to steal her bracelet.

According to police, when the suspects drove away, the woman was knocked to the ground.

Police say the woman suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers are now searching for a man in his 30s or 40s with blond hair.

Police are also searching for a woman between the ages of 50 and 55 with straight, shoulder-length blond hair.

According to police, the pair were speaking Farsi.

Officers say the suspects were driving a black, four-door Chrysler 300 or 200 with a red interior.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 866-876-5423.