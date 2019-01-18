Pennsylvania police seek volunteers to get drunk so officers can conduct sobriety test training

Police in Pennsylvania are looking for few volunteers who would be willing to get drunk and allow for officers to conduct field sobriety test training on them.

On Wednesday, the Kutztown Police Department put out a call on social media, looking for three volunteers to drink hard liquor to the point of intoxication.

“Alcohol will be provided however you will not receive any compensation for your time,” the police force said.

Volunteers were required to have a clean criminal history and have a responsible party to take care of them after the training.

Naturally, the police department was flooded with people offering to volunteer their services, with the initial Facebook post being shared over 1,500 times.

“If I’m not picked can I show up with beer to watch?” Allen Parks Stephanak asked.

“Will this count as credit for my community service?” Jim Friedman mused.

Seniors get drunk also. I’ll volunteer!!!” wrote a particularly eager person.

The department quickly announced they had found their test subjects.

We have had an overwhelming response for this and at this point we have enough volunteers for this training!” the police force said.

The training is planned for April 4.