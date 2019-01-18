Warrant issued for Summerland man accused of sex crimes

RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a 42-year-old Summerland man who is wanted for alleged sexual assaults dating back to 2006.

A provincial warrant has been issued for Ivan Glen Winchester.

The Okanagan man has been charged with five counts, including sexual assault, sexual interference of a person under 14, sexual interference of a person under 16 and two counts of invitation to sexual touching.

The alleged crimes took place in 2006 and 2008 when police say he was living in Summerland.

Winchester doesn’t have an extensive history before the courts, but Global News published a story about him in 1996 when he was arrested in Penticton after a complaint of two armed males.

At the time, he was charged with carrying a knife and possession of a narcotic.

The guns were found to be replicas.

Court records show he was found guilty of driving while prohibited in Summerland in October 2012.

Anyone who knows of Winchester’s whereabouts is asked to contact Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477