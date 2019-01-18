Rick Zamperin: Who else is pulling for a Chiefs-Rams Super Bowl?

I’m hoping this year’s Super Bowl is going to be the ‘new blood bowl’ as opposed to the ‘geezer bowl.’

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is 41 years old and has played in eight NFL finals and has five championship rings.

New Orleans QB Drew Brees is 40 and has one Super Bowl title on his resume.

Should the Patriots and Saints meet in Super Bowl LIII (53), the two future Hall of Famers would easily break the record for the oldest combined age of the two starting quarterbacks.

If the L.A. Rams, led by 24-year-old quarterback Jared Goff, and Kansas City Chiefs, with 23-year-old Patrick Mahomes under centre, meet on Feb. 3 in Atlanta, it would not only be an exciting game — given their previous meeting this season — it would mark a new era in the National Football League.

I can’t tell you how many people have told me that they are sick of seeing New England in the Super Bowl, and can you blame them?

The Saints, who are arguably the best overall team among the four clubs still in contention for the Vince Lombardi Trophy, are getting a little more love than the Pats.

But most fans I’ve spoken with want to see the Rams and Chiefs duke it out for all the marbles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Mahomes will win this year’s NFL MVP award and is one of the most entertaining young players in the league, while Goff is leading a dynamite Rams team that just so happens to play in one of America’s largest markets.

Pumping up a Chiefs-Rams matchup is their epic Monday night shootout in November in which L.A. topped K.C. 54-51 in a game that included 1,001 yards of offence.

Now who doesn’t want to watch a repeat of that?