Rosemont fire in manhole leaves thousands in the dark

An underground explosion and fire in a manhole in Montreal’s Rosemont–La Petite Patrie has left thousands of customers without power and shut down the Metro’s blue line for hours.

Hydro-Québec spokesperson Jonathan Côté said the public utility’s workers cannot completely restore power in the area until the Montreal fire department’s intervention is over.

The incident at the intersection of Belanger and St-André streets has left around 11,000 customers in the dark as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Service has since resumed on the blue line, which was down for more than three hours.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) says delays and heavy passenger traffic are still expected in both directions.

There was a shuttle bus available between Snowdon and Saint-Michel stations on the Metro’s blue line.

A temporary bus shuttle service is established between Snowdon and Saint-Michel stations. Service is approximately every 10 minutes. Check the map of your métro station to locate the bus stop of the special bus service : https://t.co/8faMNJG5sm #stminfo — Ligne Bleue (@stm_Bleue) January 17, 2019