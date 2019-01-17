Man charged in fatal 2016 Edmonton stabbing pleads guilty to lesser charge of manslaughter

A 30-year-old man charged in the death of 46-year-old Christopher Giroux has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter in the 2016 Edmonton homicide.

Levi Denim Simpson was three days into a 10-day judge and jury trial, charged with second-degree murder, when he decided to plead guilty to manslaughter.

The Crown accepted the plea Wednesday afternoon.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Giroux was beaten and stabbed at a meth-fuelled birthday gathering when he was invited there by a friend and mistaken for a man the group bought crystal meth from. That man was also the ex-boyfriend of one of the women in the group. She felt he was rude to her during the drug purchase, court documents show.

They explain the group decided to lure the drug dealer back but the woman also invited Giroux.

Court documents explain Simpson recognized Giroux when he arrived, “was fearful of him and was concerned by his presence at the party.”

Despite shouts of “That’s the wrong guy,” Giroux was punched and kicked by Simpson and another person, Farrell Duncan, who were both wearing masks. They later demanded he take off his clothes. He was robbed and beaten.

The agreed statement of facts stated Giroux was forced out of the apartment, the assault continued for up to 15 minutes. At some point, Giroux was stabbed. A taxi driver saw Giroux outside near 107 Avenue and 110 Street and called 911. Police and EMS responded and he was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital where he died at 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 25 during emergency surgery.

Simpson was initially charged with several offences, including first-degree murder, unlawful confinement, robbery and aggravated assault.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Simpson had Giroux’s personal items in his back pocket when he was arrested. Police found a hammer, a folding knife, and a homemade knife with Giroux’s blood on it in the apartment.

Duncan, 25, was also charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter on March 16, 2018. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

Simpson’s sentencing hearing for manslaughter will take place on Jan. 23 at the Edmonton Law Courts. The all-day hearing will include victim impact statements.