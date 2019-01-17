Crime
January 17, 2019 3:56 pm
Updated: January 17, 2019 4:29 pm

Woman transported to hospital after single-vehicle collision in Huntsville: police

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say a woman was extricated from the vehicle and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

Nick Westoll / Global News
A A

Police say one woman was transported to hospital after a collision in Huntsville.

According to Huntsville OPP, on Thursday at around 9:20 a.m., officers received a report of a single motor-vehicle collision on Highway 11 at Stephenson Road 12.

READ MORE: Police investigating after 4 businesses reportedly broken into in Collingwood

Police say an investigation revealed a vehicle was travelling southbound when the driver lost control.

Officers say the car veered off of the highway and hit a rock cut.

Police say the driver was extricated from the vehicle and was transported to hospital by Muskoka EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
extricated from vehicle
Highway 11
Huntsville collision
Huntsville OPP
Injuries
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Single-Vehicle Collision

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.