Woman transported to hospital after single-vehicle collision in Huntsville: police

Police say one woman was transported to hospital after a collision in Huntsville.

According to Huntsville OPP, on Thursday at around 9:20 a.m., officers received a report of a single motor-vehicle collision on Highway 11 at Stephenson Road 12.

Police say an investigation revealed a vehicle was travelling southbound when the driver lost control.

Officers say the car veered off of the highway and hit a rock cut.

Police say the driver was extricated from the vehicle and was transported to hospital by Muskoka EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.