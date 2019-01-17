Woman transported to hospital after single-vehicle collision in Huntsville: police
A A
Police say one woman was transported to hospital after a collision in Huntsville.
According to Huntsville OPP, on Thursday at around 9:20 a.m., officers received a report of a single motor-vehicle collision on Highway 11 at Stephenson Road 12.
READ MORE: Police investigating after 4 businesses reportedly broken into in Collingwood
Police say an investigation revealed a vehicle was travelling southbound when the driver lost control.
Officers say the car veered off of the highway and hit a rock cut.
Police say the driver was extricated from the vehicle and was transported to hospital by Muskoka EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.