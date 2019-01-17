‘I’m staying inside until Monday!’ Cold weather eases briefly for Winnipeg after the weekend

Winnipeg is heading into the coldest days and nights of the winter so far.

Thursday night into Friday morning will be the first time temperatures will drop below -30 C. With the wind, it will feel like it’s in the -40s.

Temperatures started to fall on Tuesday and are likely to stay well below normal all the way through the weekend.

“It looks like we’ll see a very brief break from the bitter cold on Monday” says Weather Specialist, Mike Koncan. “We’ll see temperatures warm up closer to normal as a little bit of snow moves into the region Sunday night and into Monday.”

By Monday afternoon it looks like temperatures will be closer to normal for this time of year.

Monday unfortunately is the one “normal” day in the next five. Temperatures fall again for Tuesday but could warm up again towards the end of next week.