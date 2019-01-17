New Brunswick consumer services commission warns about door-to-door salespeople

New Brunswick’s consumer services commission is warning residents to be careful of the high-pressure sales tactics used by door-to-door salespeople.

The province’s Financial and Consumer Services Commission says the salespeople, who often offer to install heating and cooling systems for free within a short time frame have been:

Asking people to sign documents electronically without providing consumers with time to read the details.

Failing to provide copies of contracts.

Failing to adequately discuss payment options and misleading consumers into thinking they are renting equipment instead of applying for financing.

Distracting or pressuring consumers and preventing them from making an informed decision.

READ MORE: Fake website teaches New Brunswickers about real scams

The commission says this has led to consumers not being aware of the full implications of the business arrangement until the items are already installed in their home.

People should not feel pressured into making a decision, the organization says, and consumers are urged to ask questions and do research before agreeing to purchase products or services.

“When a deal sounds too good to be true, it very well could be,” the commission wrote in a press release.

The consumer services watchdog is also looking into reports that the salespeople may not have been licensed to sell door-to-door in New Brunswick.

They’re now asking residents to ask to see a licence — as required by the commission — if a salesperson does come to their door.

WATCH: RCMP warn of ‘sextortion’ scam attempts in Halifax

“Salespeople are required to provide copies of the contract,” the organization says.

“The law also provides for a 10-day cancellation period for any good or service sold through a direct sale.”

Anyone with concerns about a door-to-door salesperson is being urged to contact the Financial and Consumer Services Commission at 1-866-933-222 or info@fcnb.ca.