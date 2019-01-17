Stratford high schools placed on lockdown after teen brings replica weapon to school
Stratford Police placed all high schools within the city on lockdown Wednesday after it was reported a student had brought a gun to school.
Police were called at around 12:45 p.m. to Northwestern Secondary School over the incident.
READ MORE: Stratford Police find 6 pounds of pot during RIDE stop
As a precautionary measure, police say all high schools were placed on lockdown until they located the student.
They found the student at around 1:30 p.m. and found a replica weapon nearby.
READ MORE: Waterloo man injured in multi-vehicle crash in Stratford
They brought the teen to headquarters where they determined he had not intended to harm anyone. Because of this, he was placed in a diversion program rather than being charged with any offences.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.