Stratford Police find 6 pounds of pot during RIDE stop
During a RIDE stop on Tuesday, Stratford Police say they found more than six pounds of marijuana in a vehicle.
Police say the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. at Huron Street and T.J. Dolan Drive.
Two men were arrested and have been charged under the new Cannabis Act.
Police conducted three further stops and after conducting breath tests, one person was handed an automatic three-day suspension.
