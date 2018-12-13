Stratford Police find 6 pounds of pot during RIDE stop

During a RIDE stop on Tuesday, Stratford Police say they found more than six pounds of marijuana in a vehicle.

Police say the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. at Huron Street and T.J. Dolan Drive.

Two men were arrested and have been charged under the new Cannabis Act.

Veh stopped during @RIDEcheck last night resulted in over 6lbs of illegal cannabis being seized and two males arrested/charged under new Cannabis Act. 3 Roadside breath tests were also conducted with 1 3-day suspension issued during the RIDE #drivesober pic.twitter.com/ykRVEAwAyz — Stratford Police Service (@SPSmediaoffice) December 12, 2018

Police conducted three further stops and after conducting breath tests, one person was handed an automatic three-day suspension.