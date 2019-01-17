Photo of Justin Trudeau and family canoeing spotted on random Kentucky billboard

A photo of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family was spotted on a random billboard in Kentucky, promoting a local canoe outfitting business — and no, it’s not a selfie.

The photo, seen on a billboard promoting a canoe and kayak business, began to make the rounds on social media earlier this week, showing a smiling Trudeau sitting in a red canoe with this wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and their two oldest children, Xavier and Ella-Grace.

“Mammoth Cave Canoe & Kayak,” the billboard reads. “1 mile on the left.”

The photo shows the Trudeau family smiling and waving as they paddled in a canoe. It’s unclear how long the billboard has sat erected on the side of a Kentucky road, but as the Canadian Press points out, the advertisement has been there since at least 2016.

A photo of the billboard got traction on Wednesday after someone posted it on Reddit.

“Did you ever hear about our Trudeau billboard down here in Kentucky. We haven’t quite learned not to steal pictures from the Internet yet,” reads the photo caption.

The prime minister got wind of the billboard, saying the photo of him and his family was taken in 2013.

“For the record: This was taken in Yukon in 2013,” Trudeau said. “A spectacular part of this country to explore. #ExploreYukon cc: @TravelYukon.”

For the record: This was taken in Yukon in 2013. A spectacular part of this country to explore. #ExploreYukon cc: @TravelYukon https://t.co/nMVQCA50AV — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 16, 2019

Trudeau originally tweeted the photo himself in August 2013 when he announced he and his wife were expecting their third child.

Thrilled to let you know we're going to need another seat in our canoe: Sophie is pregnant! #threeisthenewtwo pic.twitter.com/gm76BwAe4p — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 20, 2013

The Reddit post has been up-voted over 7,000 times since being posted on Wednesday.

with a file from the Canadian Press