Power outage cancels classes at École Tuxedo Park

A power outage in Winnipeg’s Charleswood and Tuxedo neighbourhoods has cancelled classes at École Tuxedo Park.

Shortly before 8 a.m., Pembina Trails School Division announced the elementary school would not be open for the day.

The outage was reported at 7:16 a.m. Thursday, and Manitoba Hydro expects power in the area to be restored by 10:30 a.m.

École Tuxedo Park is the only school impacted by the outage.