Blogs
January 17, 2019 10:00 am

Scott Thompson: Referendums are a slippery slope

Scott Thompson By Radio Host  900 CHML

U.K. speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow is known to many by his familiar refrain of "ORDER" as he tries to keep things civil in the British parliament. Bercow is even more front and centre as he presides over the house amid the Brexit crisis.

A A

After two years of chaos, British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit proposal was dead in the water Wednesday, throwing the British Parliament into a no-confidence vote.

May’s deal to leave the European Union was defeated, but the PM herself survived a vote of no-confidence and continues to lead.

READ MORE: Theresa May survives no-confidence vote amid Brexit turmoil

It is further proof that no one likes what is going on but no one seems to have a better idea that will keep everybody happy.

Story continues below

That doesn’t seem to quell the non-stop grandstanding among the politicians who got the country into this situation.

A deal was finally hammered out with the European Union, but then the United Kingdom cannot agree.

A trip back to the EU with cap in hand isn’t likely to gain any more ground for the U.K. on what has already been an extremely difficult negotiation.

READ MORE: European Union prepares for a chaotic Brexit after Theresa May’s deal defeated

Unless the U.K. is willing to go without a deal, crippling the economy, there doesn’t seem to be any other options.

Do you keep having referendums until you get the result you want?

In the end, the politicians will have to pick the best of a bad situation that may leave the U.K. further behind then when it started this debate.

What have we learned from this experience?

Referendums are a slippery slope.

Politicians should think twice before they ask the voting public to do what they were elected to do, govern.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.​

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brexit
brexit no deal
brexit referendum
EU
EU Brexit
European union
Theresa May
Theresa May brexit
Theresa May no confidence vote
Theresa May non-confidence vote
U.K. referendrum

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.