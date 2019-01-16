Man charged after dog allegedly shot with BB gun in dispute over cell phone

A 28-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a dog with a BB gun over an argument with the animal’s owner.

According to Metro Vancouver Transit Police, it happened around 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday at the Metrotown SkyTrain station, where an argument broke out between two men, one of whom was trying to sell a cell phone.

READ MORE: ‘Still good people out there’: Vancouver man tails dog thief to rescue stolen pup

Police said the men knew each other, and have been known to panhandle together in the area.

WATCH: Wheelchair-bound man reunited with stolen dog

According to police, the argument escalated to the point where one of the men pulled a BB gun pistol and threatened to shoot the other man’s dog unless he was given the cell phone.

“The suspect then allegedly shot the dog once, hitting the dog’s front paw and causing it to bleed,” said a Transit Police media release.

The dog, which is named Mac, only suffered minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Transit Police officers on patrol nearby heard the argument and came to investigate.

The suspect was arrested with a black, Sig Sauer pistol BB gun that police said closely resembles a real gun.

READ MORE: Man arrested after allegedly stabbing dog in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood

William Michael Ayers, who investigators said has no fixed address and is known to police, has now been charged with injuring a dog, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.

He has been released with conditions, including not possessing weapons and staying clear of Metrotown. He is due in Vancouver Provincial Court on Feb. 6.