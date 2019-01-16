Canada
January 16, 2019 8:21 pm

Woman charged after crashing vehicle into Wolfe Island home

By Global News

Woman charged by police after car crashes into Wolfe Island residence, MPP, impaired,

A A

A 25-year-old woman from Meaford has been charged with impaired driving and driving under the influence after a vehicle slammed into a Marysville home on Wolfe Island around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

READ MORE: Impaired driving charge laid after vehicle ignores traffic stop, crashes into home: Elgin County OPP

The house is owned by former Kingston mayor and M.P.P.  Ken Keyes, who was home with his wife at the time; they were not injured.

According to a family member, the car can’t be removed until engineers inspect the structural integrity of the house.

A passenger in the vehicle, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), was taken to a Kingston hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: New impaired driving laws to take effect across Canada

The driver is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 7 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alcohol
Charges
Collision
Impaired
Kingston
Kingston News
Kingston Ontario News
Marysville
Police
Wolfe Island

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.