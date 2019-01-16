Woman charged after crashing vehicle into Wolfe Island home
A 25-year-old woman from Meaford has been charged with impaired driving and driving under the influence after a vehicle slammed into a Marysville home on Wolfe Island around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
The house is owned by former Kingston mayor and M.P.P. Ken Keyes, who was home with his wife at the time; they were not injured.
According to a family member, the car can’t be removed until engineers inspect the structural integrity of the house.
A passenger in the vehicle, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), was taken to a Kingston hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 7 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston.
