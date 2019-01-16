Thinking big at 15: Toronto teen already knows what it takes to succeed

At 15, Campbell Baron already knows what it takes to succeed.

“In May of 2018, I started a to think about producing and creating a podcast as a company,” said Baron, who is the founder of the new video podcast, “The Ones Who Succeed.”

Baron is an entrepreneur and content creator. For the past eight months Baron has been traveling across North America meeting with successful entrepreneurs for the podcast.

“I feel fortunate that I’ve gotten this far,” Baron said. “And I’m not blind to the fact that this is cool, I’m talking to Global News. There is a level of success to that .”

Baron has always been interested in watching and listening to interview shows highlighting successful individuals. When Baron was 13, he started a video agency creating social media videos for a variety of brands and companies. This is where Baron learned how to edit and compile footage all from his bedroom-turned-studio.

“I have a makeshift voiceover studio – which was before, half of my closet,” Baron said.

Even though Baron’s video podcast officially kicked off Tuesday, this successful entrepreneur shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

“What I can say for sure is that I will be starting another company, “ he said.

“I definitely plan on using opportunities and creating businesses for the rest of my life.”