Hanlon Expressway closed until Friday for jet fuel spill clean up: MTO

The southbound lanes of the Hanlon Expressway near Highway 401 could be closed for another three days as crews continue to clean up Sunday’s jet fuel spill.

OPP said the tanker rolled over shortly before 2 a.m. after colliding with another vehicle in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401.

Some of the 50,000 litres of fuel from the overturned truck leaked into nearby creeks under the highway.

The Ministry of Transportation said work is expected to wrap up some time on Friday.

All of the southbound lanes on the Hanlon Expressway are closed at Wellington Road 34 and drivers are being diverted east to Brock Road to get on Highway 401.

Drivers can still access the expressway from the highway, but a right lane in the eastbound lanes is blocked off through the area.

BELOW: Crews clearing Hwy. 401 after tractor-trailer flips, spills jet fuel