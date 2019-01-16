New Brunswick man dead after snowmobile crash: RCMP

A man from Saint-Anne-de-Madawaska, N.B., has died after a snowmobile crash in Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, N.B., on Tuesday. RCMP say that shortly after 10:30 p.m., police received a report of a snowmobile crash that occurred on a snowmobile trail in Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, N.B. READ MORE: N.B. couple issues warning after snowmobiles plunge into icy river The Mounties say they believe the crash occurred when the snowmobile left the trail and ended up in a ravine near the river.

The man was later taken to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Police say they continue to investigate the cause of the crash.