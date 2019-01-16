Downtown Fredericton continues to see several changes to business landscape

Fredericton has seen many restaurants, retail shops and cafes close down in the last month in the downtown core — but that doesn’t mean the area is dead.

Just as quickly as businesses are closing, other businesses come in and redevelop that spot.

The Radical Edge is an outdoor sports equipment shop with two locations in downtown Fredericton. They are expanding into the former Owl’s Nest book store next door. This renovation will add an additional 2,400 square feet to the shop.

“Participation in the outdoors is on the rise which luckily for us has allowed us to expand,” Says Kaylee Hopkins the Radical Edge shop manager

Kaylee says they recognize customers can shop online or elsewhere so they focus on intense customer service in every situation.

“We want to understand what you need, why you need it and find the best thing to get you out on the trail or on the water,” said Hopkins

Daniel Pike’s new pharmacy on King Street opened in July after a lengthy renovation.

He strategically chose a high-foot-traffic area across the street from a medical clinic and offers health services like hormone therapy, custom compounding and travel vaccines to ensure the business is fruitful.

“It’s more one-on-one individualized practice, so you’re kind of providing unique medication management for each patient. So we can customize products for the patient’s needs.” said Medicine Shoppe owner Daniel Pike.

Customer service isn’t the only factor in maintaining a business: tax implications, a higher minimum wage and utility costs have also played a role in businesses closing in Fredericton and across the province recently.

“We’ve had a challenging time this past year or so with expenditures such as the increased cost of work safe. We’ve had an increased HST. We’ve had increases this January to CPP,” says Fredericton Chamber of Commerce president Krista Ross.

They don’t just want locals to spend money in these businesses. They say mentions on Facebook and Instagram can also help boost the awareness of local shops.

“You need to go and support those businesses. That can mean going and shopping there, having lunch at your favourite restaurant, but it also means sharing their specials on your social media and talking about them,” said Ross.