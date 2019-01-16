Armed robbery at Hamilton pharmacy
Some prescription drugs have been stolen from a Hamilton pharmacy on the mountain.
READ MORE: Alt-right posters plastered on transit shelters in West Hamilton
Hamilton Police were called to the Shoppers Drug Mart on Fennell Avenue East shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police say three masked suspects entered the store and brandished a gun, telling employees it’s a robbery.
Police say the suspects demanded cash and prescription drugs, before fleeing the scene in a vehicle, which was later recovered with a firearm in Stoney Creek.
However, police say the three suspects remain outstanding.
READ MORE: Hamilton police budget seeks 27 new hires
If you have any information, contact Det. Sgt. Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.