Armed robbery at Hamilton pharmacy

Some prescription drugs have been stolen from a Hamilton pharmacy on the mountain.

Hamilton Police were called to the Shoppers Drug Mart on Fennell Avenue East shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police say three masked suspects entered the store and brandished a gun, telling employees it’s a robbery.

Police say the suspects demanded cash and prescription drugs, before fleeing the scene in a vehicle, which was later recovered with a firearm in Stoney Creek.

However, police say the three suspects remain outstanding.

If you have any information, contact Det. Sgt. Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991.

