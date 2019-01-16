Canada
January 16, 2019 12:46 pm

Armed robbery at Hamilton pharmacy

By Reporter  900 CHML

Hamilton police is investigating an armed robbery at a pharmacy on the mountain.

Files / Global News
A A

Some prescription drugs have been stolen from a Hamilton pharmacy on the mountain.

READ MORE: Alt-right posters plastered on transit shelters in West Hamilton

Hamilton Police were called to the Shoppers Drug Mart on Fennell Avenue East shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police say three masked suspects entered the store and brandished a gun, telling employees it’s a robbery.

Police say the suspects demanded cash and prescription drugs, before fleeing the scene in a vehicle, which was later recovered with a firearm in Stoney Creek.

However, police say the three suspects remain outstanding.

READ MORE: Hamilton police budget seeks 27 new hires

If you have any information, contact Det. Sgt. Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
#StoneyCreek
Armed
Drugs
Firearm
HamOnt
Pharmacy
prescriptions
Robbery
Shoppers
Suspects
Theft
Vehicle

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.