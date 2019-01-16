Advocates for Toronto’s homeless population criticize ordered evacuation of tent city

TORONTO – Advocates for Toronto’s homeless population say the city is putting vulnerable people at greater risk by forcing them to leave their makeshift shelters.

City officials are in the process of handing out notices to homeless residents living in tents or other temporary shelters on municipal land, giving them 14 days to vacate.

A city spokesman says the dwellings can pose safety or fire hazards.

Brad Ross says city staff are working with the people who will be affected to help them find housing and other supports.

But a street nurse representing the newly formed Shelter and Housing Justice Network says people forced out of tents don’t usually turn to Toronto’s overtaxed shelter system.

Cathy Crowe says they instead get driven into hiding, away from key family and social supports that could ensure their safety.

(The Canadian Press)