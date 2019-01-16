Kelowna Rocket retires for health reasons

The Kelowna Rockets have announced that assistant captain, Erik Gardiner has retired from hockey.

“Due to health and personal reasons, I thought it was time to step away,” said Gardiner. “I want to focus on different things and take care of myself. I want to thank the Kelowna Rockets, my family and the Western Hockey League for allowing me the chance to live out my dream of playing Major Junior hockey.”

The Rockets acquired Gardiner in a trade with the Regina Pats back on November 30th, 2016. The Humboldt, Saskatchewan product suited up in 114 WHL games, 112 of those with the Rockets. He had 51 points (16G, 35A) and 83 penalty minutes.

“We support Erik’s decision one hundred percent,” said General Manager, Bruce Hamilton. “The Kelowna Rockets organization and I would like to thank Erik for everything he has done on and off the ice. We wish Erik all the best moving forward; we will continue to be involved with him in the future.”