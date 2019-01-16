Edmonton accepting nominations for 2019 Salute to Excellence volunteering award

The City of Edmonton is continuing its tradition of honouring those who contribute most to the city.

The city is accepting nominations for the 2019 Salute to Excellence. The award has been in existence since 1951 and is considered Edmonton’s highest honour for volunteer work.

“They’re people who have dedicated their lives, in many ways, to making our city better,” Community Service Salute to Excellence chair Brian Dompe said.

“You’ll see names in there that people will recognize, like Stollery or Stanley Milner, but there’s also folks that are working behind the scenes.”

A committee will select nominees to be inducted into the Salute to Excellence Hall of Fame.

The committee said it is searching for residents who have made a lasting impact through volunteer work in arts and culture, community service and sports.

“Some of the perception out there is that you have to build gigantic things,” Salute to Excellence council chair Todd Janes said. “We’re looking for continuous long-term commitment of at least 20 years to build our city, to make it better.”

Any Edmonton resident can nominate another person who they believe is worthy.

“I think out city is built by thousands of people and every little act contributes to it. We’re really looking for people that have been able to champion that in many different ways,” Janes said.

“We know there are hundreds of people out there that are worth being recognized and applauded and this is our opportunity to do so, not just to recognize them now but for future generations to know what their contributions were to the city,” Dompe said.

The nomination is open until Feb. 7. Nominations can be emailed, mailed, or dropped off in person at the Edmonton Tower.

The Salute to Excellence awards take place June 10 at the Winspear Centre.