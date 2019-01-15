Chris Jones expected to leave Riders for NFL job

There are rumblings on social media that Riders head coach and GM Chris Jones is leaving the Saskatchewan Roughriders and heading to the NFL.
The job would be on the defensive side of the ball with the Cleveland Browns who just hired Freddy Kitchens as their new head coach. Kitchens was the quarterback for Alabama in 1997 where Chris Jones was a graduate assistant with the team.
The team has not officially announced that Jones is leaving the Riders
Earlier this month, Jones signed a contract extension with the Riders, but there was an out clause if an NFL job became available to him.
More to come…..
