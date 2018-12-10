Corey Chamblin named new head coach of Toronto Argonauts

TORONTO – Corey Chamblin is the new head coach of the Toronto Argonauts.

The 41-year-old was the CFL team’s defensive co-ordinator last year.

Chamblin spent this past season as a quality control and defensive backs coach at the University of Arkansas.

He also served as head coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2012 to 2016.

Chamblin succeeds Marc Trestman as Toronto head coach.

Trestman was fired after the Argonauts completed a 4-14 regular season.

We have announced today that Corey Chamblin will be the new Head Coach of the Toronto Argonauts. Welcome back Corey! pic.twitter.com/kPTJ6dTdph — Toronto Argonauts Media Relations (@ArgonautsMR) December 10, 2018