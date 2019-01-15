Man found not criminally responsible in Toronto shooting deaths facing new charges in N.S.

A 59-year-old man found not criminally responsible in the shooting deaths of two men in Toronto more than 17 years ago is scheduled to appear in a Nova Scotia court Wednesday on a slew of fresh assault-related charges.

Grigorios Laberakis, who has also been referred to as “Gregorios” or “Greg” Laberakis, is accused in two incidents on the province’s southwest coast last week that left two police officers injured.

Laberakis was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the October 2001 deaths of two neighbours in Toronto’s east end, but was later found not criminally responsible.

In 2012, the Ontario Court of Appeal ordered that Laberakis be granted an absolute discharge, saying there was “no factual basis to support a finding that (he) poses significant threat to the community.”

Now, he faces new Nova Scotia charges including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault, resisting arrest and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

RCMP said Laberakis allegedly ran out of a home Blanche Road in Shelburne County last Wednesday and confronted a passing motorist, headbutting and spitting at him.

The next day, police went to the home to arrest Laberakis in connection with the alleged assault.

They said he met officers outside the residence and was carrying a walking staff, but dropped it when police ordered him to do so.

When he was advised that he was under arrest, he allegedly began to resist and retrieved the walking staff, swinging it at officers and striking one on the wrist and another on the head.

Police said Laberakis was pepper sprayed and Tasered during the altercation, but was not injured, and two police officers were taken to hospital with “moderate injuries.”

Laberakis appeared in court on Monday, where Crown lawyer Marc Njoh said he opposed his release from custody due to the potential risk to the community and because he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

“There was some discussion about whether he should be sent for an assessment at East Coast Forensic Hospital to determine fitness and criminal responsibility,” said Njoh in a phone interview Tuesday.

“Mr. Laberakis decided to take some time to think through his options.”

Njoh said he is scheduled to appear in court in Shelburne, N.S., on Wednesday, where the Crown will continue to oppose his release.

The lawyer said although Laberakis was given an absolute discharge and released back into the community, he is now alleged to have behaved violently, and that’s “always a concern in the community and always a concern for us.”

“The nature of what he’s alleged to have done that led to him being brought into custody with respect to assaulting peace officers, they are very serious offences,” he said.

“Taking all of that together, that definitely heightened the risk to the public.”

When he was charged in the 2001 Toronto killings, investigators said they believed the attack was planned and that there was a history of problems between the men.

The two victims were identified as Jerry Soriano, 35, and Dante Lozano, 54. There were four children and between four and six adults inside the home at about 7 a.m., the time of the shooting.

Toronto police said they had recovered a large-calibre weapon.