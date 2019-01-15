Two men in custody for Osborne Village break-ins
Police have arrested and charged a pair of Winnipeg men for Sunday night break-ins in the Osborne Village area.
Officers caught up with the two suspects – who were found in possession of a number of stolen items, plus a folding knife and a pry bar – in the 200 block of Wellington Crescent.
Police said the two men forced open an overhead garage door of a Roslyn Road residential complex, stole a duffel bag from an unlocked car, then pried two storage lockers open and stole an axe.
They also pried their way into the front doors of a neighbouring building and stole clothing from the laundry room.
Charles Robert Fontaine, 22, faces two counts of breaking and entering with intent, two counts of theft under $5,000, and breaking, entering and theft.
Dillan Dakota Creasor, 22, faces the same charges, plus weapon possession, possession of break-in instruments, and failing to comply with probation.
